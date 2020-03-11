Real Madrid vs Eibar preview, team news, prediction and more | La Liga 2019-20

Real Madrid will take on Eibar on Friday

Real Madrid would welcome Eibar to the Santiago Bernabeu for the first game of matchday 28 on Friday evening.

The two sides are at opposite ends of the table, with Los Blancos firmly in the title race, while Eibar are in a battle to avoid the drop. We would be in for a keenly contested game as both La Liga sides are expected to go all out for maximum points.

Real Madrid vs Eibar Head-to-Head

Real Madrid and Eibar have faced each other on 13 occasions in the past, with Los Blancos having the significant advantage with 10 wins and 32 goals scored, while Eibar have picked up just one victory and scored eight goals with two stalemates shared between both sides.

Real Madrid form guide LaLiga: LWLDW

Eibar form guide LaLiga: LLWLL

Real Madrid vs Eibar Team News

Zinedine Zidane is without the services of Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio, who are ruled out with long-term injuries.

There are also new concerns for the Frenchman, with first-team players like Thibaut Courtois (muscle), Dani Carvajal (flu), Nacho Fernandez (flu), Isco (Lumbago), and Marcelo (hamstring) all suffering varying degrees of injuries in the last week.

Injuries: Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard, Marcelo

Doubtful: Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Nacho Fernandez, Isco

Real Madrid vs Eibar Predicted XI

Real Madrid Predicted XI: Alphonse Areola; Ferland Mendy, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Eder Militao; Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos; Vinicius Jr, Karim Benzema, Lucas Vazquez

Real Madrid vs Eibar Prediction

The 2-1 defeat to Real Betis last weekend put a serious dent in Real Madrid's quest to dethrone Barcelona and they would be eager to get back on track with a resounding victory in front of their fans.

Their cause is helped by the indifferent form of Eibar, with the Basque side having won just one of their last seven games in the league. Jose Mendilibar's men have been atrocious on the road this season, with just one victory picked up from 13 away matches and it is hard to see them getting anything at the Bernabeu.

Los Blancos are one of three unbeaten sides at home this term and despite the potential absence of some key players, they should still have enough to dispatch Eibar with relative ease.

Verdict: Real Madrid 2-0 Eibar

