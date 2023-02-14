Real Madrid vs Elche Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th February 2023

FIFA Club World Cup winners Real Madrid return to league action on Wednesday as they welcome Elche to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid registered a thrilling 5-3 win over Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal last weekend to win the FIFA Club World Cup for a fifth time. Federico Valverde and Vinicius Jr. both bagged braces while Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema also got on the scoresheet for Los Blancos.

The festivities need to be wrapped up soon though as things are starting to look unfavorable for Carlo Ancelotti's side in La Liga. They trail Barcelona by 11 points albeit with a game in hand over their arch-rivals.

Real Madrid have not been at their best since the World Cup break and suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Mallorca in their latest league game. Ancelotti will want his men to find form again soon or their title defense could be over sooner than anyone could have imagined.

Meanwhile, Elche picked up their first win of the season in their latest match against Villarreal thanks to a hat-trick from Pere Milla. Up until the clash against the Yellow Submarine, Elche had lost 13 of their 19 La Liga matches and drawn six.

They've scored a total of 15 goals so far this season. That's the worst attacking output in the league in this term. Fran Escriba's men are 20th in the table and are 10 points behind 19th-placed Getafe. They need a miracle to dig themselves out of the hole they're in right now and survive the drop. For now, it looks highly unlikely.

Real Madrid vs Elche Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last 23 home league games against Elche. They have a better record only against UD Las Pamas (34).

Elche last won a game against Real Madrid all the way back in March 1978 but they've managed to draw two of their last three meetings with Los Blancos.

Real Madrid have lost two of their last five La Liga matches.

By beating Villarreal 10 days ago, Elche snapped the joint-second longest run without a win from the start of a Spanish top flight season. Only Sporting de Gijon have a worse record (23).

Real Madrid have failed to score in two of their last three La Liga matches. That's as many times they had failed to score in their previous 26 outings in the league.

Real Madrid vs Elche Prediction

Real Madrid will have a spring in their step following their FIFA Club World Cup win. Elche look too meek an opposition to cause problems for them despite their 3-1 win over Villarreal almost two weeks ago. Real Madrid should be able to stroll to a win on Wednesday night.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-0 Elche

Real Madrid vs Elche Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to keep a clean sheet - Yes

