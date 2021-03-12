Real Madrid vs Elche prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Real Madrid host Elche on Saturday, as Zinedine Zidane's side look to make up ground on Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga.

Los Blancos are currently third in the league, two points behind Barcelona in second, and eight points off Atletico Madrid at the top of the table.

Zidane's side are unbeaten in their last seven fixtures across all competitions, but have had to settle for consecutive draws in their last two fixtures. Madrid will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they welcome Elche to the Bernabeu on Saturday.

Elche, on the other hand, will be buoyed by their recent victory over Sevilla last week which took them out of the relegation zone and into 17th on the table.

Fran Escriba's side beat Sevilla 2-1 in La Liga last week, and will be hoping to claim another giant's scalp when they come up against Real Madrid on Saturday.

Real Madrid need to beat Elche if they are to have any hope of catching Atletico Madrid at the top of the table.

Real Madrid vs Elche Head-to-Head

Real Madrid are unbeaten against Elche in recent meetings between the two sides. Los Blancos have won four out of their last five clashes against Elche.

But Escriba can take solace in the fact that the two sides played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Real Madrid Form Guide: W-W-W-D-D

Elche Form Guide: L-W-L-L-W

Real Madrid vs Elche Team News

Federico Valverde returned to action last week

Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane welcomed back Federico Valverde into the squad against Atletico Madrid last week, with the Uruguayan making a cameo off the bench. Valverde should be in contention to start against Elche on Saturday.

However, Zidane will still be without Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard, Dani Carvajal and Mariano through injury.

Injured: Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard, Dani Carvajal, Mariano

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Elche

Fran Escriba can name a full-strength team against Real Madrid. Only Argentine midfielder Emiliano Rigoni remains in doubt for the game due to a hamstring injury he picked up earlier this month.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Emiliano Rigoni

Suspended: None

Real Madrid vs Elche Predicted XI

Figueroa Vázquez will referee Real Madrid - Elche (again).



The last time he awarded Elche this penalty from Carvajal but reported no foul in this possible penalty on Benzema. pic.twitter.com/oATx8NOsK1 — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) March 11, 2021

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois; Ferland Mendy, Nacho Fernandez, Raphael Varane, Lucas Vazquez; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde; Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema

Elche Predicted XI (4-4-2): Edgar Badia; Josema, Gonzalo Verdu, Dani Calvo, Antonio Barragan; Tete Morente, Raul Guti, Ivan Marcone, Fidel Chaves; Guido Carrillo, Lucas Boye

Real Madrid vs Elche Prediction

Real Madrid should have too much quality in their side for Fran Escriba's men to handle on Saturday.

We predict Zinedine Zidane's men will return to winning ways with a comfortable victory over Elche.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-0 Elche