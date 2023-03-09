Real Madrid vs Espanyol Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11, 2023 

Real Madrid host Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Saturday (March 11), looking to return to winning ways following a series of disappointing results.

After thrashing Liverpool 5-2 in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg, Los Blancos have struggled for form, drawing with Atletico Madrid and Real Betis in the league.

Interspersed between the two stalemates was a 1-0 home defeat to Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals.

Within a span of few days, their campaign has threatened to go off the rails. The reigning Spanish champions are now nine points behind the Blaugrana in the race.

A victory at the weekend would a huge boost of their confidence, especially with Liverpool set to visit Madrid on Wednesday (March 15) fot the second leg of their European tie.

Espanyol, meanwhile, are down in 13th place in the standings with 27 points from 24 games. Following back-to-back wins over Elche and Mallorca, Los Periquitos lost 2-1 to Real Valladolid on Sunday (March 5).

Real Madrid vs Espanyol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have won 15 of their last 17 games against Espnayol in La Liga. They are the opponent whom the Whites have beaten the most in the competition (106) and the one they have scored the most goals against (387).

At home, Madrid have won their last eight games against Espanyol in La Liga, scoring an average of 2.9 goals per game and keeping seven clean sheets.

Real Madrid have drawn their last two games in La Liga and haven't seen three or more stalemates in a row since December 2019.

Espanyol have won two of their last four away games in La Liga, having won just one of their previous 17.

Madrid are winless in their last three games across competitions, while Espanyol have won twice in their last six.

Real Madrid vs Espanyol Prediction

Real Madrid may be going through a rough patch right now, but dropping points to a struggling Espayol seems unlikely. Los Blancos are a tough side to beat at home and have a terrific record against the Periquitos at the Bernabeu.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-0 Espanyol

Real Madrid vs Espanyol Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Real Madrid

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

