Real Madrid vs Espanyol Prediction and Betting Tips - 30th April 2022

Real Madrid are set to play Espanyol at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday in La Liga.

Real Madrid come into this game on the back of a pulsating 4-3 loss to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the first leg of the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League. Goals from Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, Brazilian attacker Gabriel Jesus, forward Phil Foden and Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva sealed the deal for Manchester City.

A brace from star French striker Karim Benzema and a goal from Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior proved to be a mere consolation for Real Madrid.

Espanyol, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Andoni Iraola's Rayo Vallecano in La Liga. A first-half goal from attacker Sergi Guardiola secured the win for Rayo Vallecano.

Real Madrid vs Espanyol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 28 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Real Madrid hold the clear advantage. They have won 23 games.

Espanyol have won two games, while the other three have ended in draws.

Real Madrid have been propelled throughout this season by the attacking prowess of Karim Benzema. The France international has 36 goal contributions in the league this season.

Vinicius Junior hasn't been bad either; the young Brazilian has 22 goal contributions in La Liga for Real Madrid.

Former Real Madrid striker Raul de Tomas has been Espanyol's star player this season. The Spain international has 15 league goals.

Real Madrid vs Espanyol Prediction

Real Mardrid are top of the league table, and are incredibly close to winning the league title. While Los Blancos have enjoyed a fairly comfortable league campaign, their European adventure has been decidedly frantic.

Throughout this season, the club has relied on the attacking brilliance of Karim Benzema to bail them out. The explosive Vinicius Junior has been extremely impressive as well, but all eyes, rightly, have been on Benzema's world-class performances.

Espanyol, on the other hand, are 13th in the league, and have won two of their last five league games. Striker Raul de Tomas has been a revelation with his goalscoring, and won his debut cap for the Spanish national team on the back of some impressive performances this season.

Midfielder Sergi Darder has been a crucial player for Espanyol, having registered eight assists in the league so far.

Real Madrid will be the favourites to win.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-0 Espanyol

Real Madrid vs Espanyol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Real Madrid

Tip 2: game to have over 2.5 goals- Yes

Tip 3: Karim Benzema to score- Yes

