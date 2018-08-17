Real Madrid vs Getafe: Match Preview and Predicted Lineups

Real Madrid v Getafe - La Liga

Real Madrid is now set to begin their 2018-19 La Liga season journey without their top goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo and French coach Zinedine Zidane, Madrid will play their season opener against Getafe on 19th of August at Santiago Bernabeu. The Champions League winner will be eager to continue their good start to the season with a win over the Getafe. Now, let's have a look at the team news and the predicted starting lineups:

Match Date: 19th August, Sunday.

Time: 8 pm BST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid, Spain. It has a capacity of about 80,000 seats. It is also a home ground for the Spanish club Real Madrid C.F and Spain national football team.

Head to Head Statistics of Real Madrid vs Getafe: Out of 26 encounters so far, Real Madrid has won 19 games, Getafe has won 5 games and rest ended in a draw.

Real Madrid Team News

Real Madrid did not lose any of their last 5 La Liga encounters against Getafe CF. Recently they lost the UEFA Super Cup final against Atletico Madrid. Madrid's attack must have left stumbled with the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, but they have a quality of defence.

Key Players: Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale, their coordination can nullify the absence of Ronaldo in the attack. Midfielders like Luka Modric and Isco make the team more strong. Thibaut Courtois presence in the team also makes their defence stronger.

Manager: J. Lopetegui

Predicted Starting Lineup: Thibaut Courtois, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Daniel Carvajal, Marcelo, Isco, Tony Kroos, Luka Modric, Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema.

Getafe Team News

Getafe CF did not lose any of their last 4 away games. So, they will try to maintain this winning streak in the upcoming matches. Their record against the Champions League winner Real Madrid is not good enough but they can bring in some trouble for the home team as they did against Barcelona in the last season.

Manager: Jose Bordalas

Key Players: Players like Molina Vidal and Rodriguez are set to lead the attack for their attack, they have the third-best defence lineup. They will try to dominate the other Spanish side Real Madrid in their upcoming game on Sunday.

Predicted Starting Lineup: Ruben Yanez, Damián Suárez, Leandro Cabrera, Djene Dakonam, Vitorino Antunes, Mauro Arambarri, Gaku Shibasaki, Francisco Portillo, Amath Ndiaye Diedhiou, Angel Luis Rodriguez Diaz and Jorge Molina Vidal.