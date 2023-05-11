Real Madrid vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th May 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Getafe lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important clash at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Real Madrid vs Getafe Preview

Getafe are currently in 18th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side edged Celta Vigo to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table and have been inconsistent on the domestic front this season. Los Blancos admirably held Manchester City to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Real Madrid vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have a good recent record against Getafe and have won 26 out of the last 36 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Getafe's four victories.

Real Madrid have won 25 out of their 35 matches against Getafe in La Liga - the highest win percentage by any team against Getafe in the Spanish top flight.

After a run of 13 defeats in 14 matches against Real Madrid in La Liga, Getafe have avoided defeat in two of their last four matches against Los Blancos in the competition.

Getafe have lost their last 13 matches away from home against Real Madrid in La Liga - their longest such run against a single opponent in the top flight.

Real Madrid are winless in their last two matches against other teams from the city in La Liga - their longest such run since the 2018-19 season.

Real Madrid vs Getafe Prediction

Real Madrid have an excellent squad at their disposal but have largely flattered to deceive in La Liga. Vinicius Junior has come into his own this season and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Getafe have struggled to cope with the rigors of the top flight this season and are fighting for their lives at the moment. Real Madrid are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 Getafe

Real Madrid vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Vinicius Junior to score - Yes

