Real Madrid vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd September 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Getafe lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important clash at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Real Madrid vs Getafe Preview

Getafe are currently in 11th place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side edged Deportivo Alaves to an important 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. Los Blancos edged Celta Vigo to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Real Madrid vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have an excellent recent record against Getafe and have won 27 out of the last 37 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Getafe's six victories.

Real Madrid have won each of their last 14 matches at home against Getafe in La Liga and have scored a total of 43 goals in these matches, conceding only 10 goals.

After a run of 13 defeats in 14 matches against Real Madrid in La Liga, Getafe have managed to avoid defeat in two of their last five matches against Los Blancos in the competition.

Getafe have failed to find the back of the net in their last five matches away from home against Real Madrid in La Liga, with their previous such goal coming in 2018.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last 20 Madrid derbies at home in La Liga.

Real Madrid vs Getafe Prediction

Real Madrid have an impressive squad at their disposal and will need to work hard to reclaim the La Liga title this season. Jude Bellingham has been brilliant for the hosts and will look to make the most of his purple patch this weekend.

Getafe can present a robust front on their day but have a poor recent record in away games against Los Blancos. Real Madrid are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-0 Getafe

Real Madrid vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Jude Bellingham to score - Yes