Real Madrid vs Getafe prediction and betting tips | 9th April 2022

Real Madrid will welcome city rivals Getafe to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu for a matchday 31 La Liga fixture on Saturday.

Los Blancos are coming off a phenomenal 3-1 away victory over Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals first leg. The in-form Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick to put the 13-time winners in the ascendancy against the holders.

Before that, Madrid claimed maximum points in a 2-1 away victory over Celta Vigo, with Benzema scoring both goals from the spot.

Getafe, meanwhile, secured a narrow 1-0 home win over Mallorca, with Borja Mayoral scoring an 82nd-minute winner off the bench.

The win helped Los Azulones climb to 14th spot in the table, having garnered 32 points from 30 games. Real Madrid still lead the way at the summit of the standings, holding a 12-point advantage over second-placed Barcelona, who have a game in hand.

Real Madrid vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have 23 wins from 33 games against Getafe. Four games ended in a share of the spoils, while Getafe have been victorious on six occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in January. Enes Unal's early goal helped Getafe claim a shock 1-0 win on home turf.

Getafe are looking to register their first-ever double over Real Madrid.

The visitors are without a win at the Santiago Bernabeu since the 200-/08 season, and they have not won an away league game since April 2021.

Real Madrid vs Getafe Prediction

Real Madrid have gotten back on track with consecutive victories after their disappointing loss to Barcelona in the El Clasico before the international break.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are strolling to another league title. Led by the in-form Karim Benzema, they are expected to comfortably beat Getafe.

The visitors' recent form has put them in good stead to avoid relegation, and they are likely to put up a good fight. However, Madrid should secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-0 Getafe.

Real Madrid vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Real Madrid to win (Getafe are without an away league win in almost a year and are unlikely to break that run against the league leaders).

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals (Games involving Getafe tend to be cagey affairs, but each of Madrid's last six games across competitions have seen three or more goals scored).

Tip 3 - Karim Benzema to score anytime (The Frenchman has scored 13 goals in his last seven games and is likely to extend his seven-game scoring streak).

Tip 4 - Both teams to score: No (The last eight games involving the two teams have seen at least one team fail to find the back of the net).

