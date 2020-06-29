Real Madrid vs. Getafe prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2019-20

Real Madrid will play host to Getafe in La Liga this Thursday.

Find out all you need to know about the game here.

Real Madrid have been in imperious form since the restart of the campaign

After defeating Espanyol this past weekend, it looks like Real Madrid could be closing in on another La Liga title. Zinedine Zidane’s side now sit at the top of the table, two points ahead of Barcelona with 6 games remaining in the season.

Next up for Los Blancos are sixth-placed Getafe, who are only five points away from a potential Champions League qualifying spot. Jose Bordalas’ side have not won a game since the season recommenced in June – but could pick up their first win tonight when they play Real Sociedad.

Unfortunately for them, that leaves them with just two days to prepare for their match at the Bernabeu. So can they spring an upset?

Real Madrid vs. Getafe Head-to-Head

The last time these two sides faced off, the result was hardly a surprising one. Real Madrid ran out 0-3 winners on January 4th when the two met at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez. The loss did spur Getafe on though as they won their following four matches.

Historically, meetings between Real Madrid and Getafe have been dominated by the former. They’ve beaten the smaller side on 19 occasions while losing just 4 times.

In fact, you have to go all the way back to August 2012 to find the last time Getafe defeated Los Blancos. The game was just the second of that season and saw an early Gonzalo Higuain goal cancelled out as Getafe won 2-1.

In terms of recent form, the advantage lies squarely with Real Madrid. They have won five matches in a row since the restart, while Getafe have not won a game since March 1st.

Real Madrid form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Getafe form guide: D-L-D-D-D

Real Madrid vs. Getafe Team News

Luka Jovic and Lucas Vazquez remain sidelined for Real Madrid due to calf and foot injuries respectively. Defender Nacho, who has been out due to a thigh injury, could return for this game, albeit most likely from the bench.

In a bonus for Zinedine Zidane though, Real Madrid will be able to call upon the services of Luka Modric and Ferland Mendy, after both men missed the Espanyol game due to suspension.

Injuries: Luka Jovic, Lucas Vazquez

Doubtful: Nacho

Suspended: None

Assuming Getafe don’t pick up any fresh injuries in tonight’s game against Real Sociedad, they should have close to a full squad to select from.

Defender Djene Dakonam will be eligible to return from a one-game suspension, but Oghenekaro Etebo, Erick Cabaco and Filip Manojlovic remain on the shelf with injuries.

Injuries: Erick Cabaco, Filip Manojlovic

Doubtful: Oghenekaro Etebo

Suspended: None

Real Madrid vs. Getafe Predicted XI

Real Madrid predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy, Casemiro, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Eden Hazard, Isco, Karim Benzema

Getafe predicted XI (4-4-2): David Soria, Damian Suarez, Xabier Etzeita, Djene Dakonam, Mathias Oliveira, Allan-Romeo Nyom, Mauro Arambarri, Nemanja Maksimovic, Marc Cucurella, Jaime Mata, Angel Rodriguez

Real Madrid vs. Getafe Prediction

The form of both teams since the lockdown ended has been polarising. Real Madrid have looked practically unstoppable, rolling over their opposition, while Getafe have struggled to find their form. The fast turnaround from their match with Real Sociedad will not help the away team either.

Zidane’s team also have a quick turnaround following this game, facing Athletic Bilbao three days later. But to be frank, they have the squad depth to cope, and so a Real Madrid victory here is the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-0 Getafe

💪⚽ A win against @RCDEspanyol that gives us a two point lead at the top!



🎥📰📸 Re-live @Benzema's masterclass assist and @Casemiro's sliding finish in our match highlights, gallery and more! 👇#RMLiga | #HalaMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) June 29, 2020