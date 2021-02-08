Real Madrid vs Getafe prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Real Madrid are set to play host to Getafe at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Tuesday for their latest La Liga game.

Real Madrid come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Pacheta's Huesca on Saturday at the Estadio El Alcoraz. A second-half brace from French centre-back Raphael Varane ensured victory for Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid. Left-back Javi Galan scored the consolation goal for Huesca.

Getafe, on the other hand, lost 3-0 to Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla yesterday at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. Second-half goals from former Barcelona attacker Munir El Haddadi, new signing, Argentine forward Papu Gomez and Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri sealed the deal for Sevilla. Centre-back Djene was sent off for Getafe in the second-half.

Real Madrid vs Getafe Head-to-Head

In 25 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Real Madrid hold the clear advantage. They have won 20 games, lost three and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in La Liga, with Real Madrid beating Getafe 1-0. A second-half penalty from talismanic centre-back Sergio Ramos was enough to secure the win for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid form guide in La Liga: W-L-W-D-W

Getafe form guide in La Liga: L-D-L-W-W

Real Madrid vs Getafe Team News

Real Madrid

Real Madrid have some injury concerns to deal with. They will be without Belgian winger Eden Hazard, Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde, young Brazilian forward Rodrygo and centre-backs Sergio Ramos and Eder Militao and Spain internationals Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez and Alvaro Odriozola. German midfielder Toni Kroos is suspended.

Injured: Eden Hazard, Sergio Ramos, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo, Dani Carvajal, Alvaro Odriozola, Lucas Vazquez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Toni Kroos

Getafe

Meanwhile, Getafe manager Jose Bordalas will be unable to call upon the services of centre-back Djene, who is suspended. There are doubts over the availability of forward Dario Poveda.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Dario Poveda

Suspended: Djene

Real Madrid vs Getafe Predicted XI

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois, Ferland Mendy, Raphael Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Isco, Casemiro, Luka Modric, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

Getafe Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Ruben Yanez, Damian Suarez, Erick Cabaco, Sofian Chakla, Allan Nyom, David Timor, Cucho Hernandez, Nemanja Maksimovic, Carles Alena, Marc Cucurella, Jaime Mata

Real Madrid vs Getafe Prediction

Real Madrid are 3rd in La Liga, and have been an inconsistent unit this season under the management of Zinedine Zidane. Injuries have not helped though, and Los Blancos are currently missing some key players who could make a major difference.

Getafe, on the other hand, are 13th in the league table, with manager Jose Bordalas gaining praise for the work that he has done at the club. They have some talented players in the squad, including Carles Alena, Marc Cucurella and Cucho Hernandez.

🎙 Bordalás: "No entiendo que Zidane pueda estar cuestionado. Es un hombre que ha ganado todo con su equipo y al que yo admiro" — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) February 8, 2021

Injuries have not been kind to Real Madrid this season, but they should have enough to emerge victorious here.

Prediction: Real Madrid 1-0 Getafe

