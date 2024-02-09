Real Madrid vs Girona Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th February 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Girona lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in a crucial encounter at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Real Madrid vs Girona Preview

Girona are currently in second place in the La Liga standings and have consistently punched above their weight so far this season. The Catalan outfit played out a disappointing 0-0 stalemate against Real Sociedad last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have come into their own in recent weeks. Los Blancos were held to a hard-fought 1-1 draw by Atletico Madrid in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Real Madrid vs Girona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have a good recent record against Girona and have won five out of the last nine matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Girona's three victories.

Real Madrid have lost three of their last seven matches against Girona in La Liga and have suffered two defeats in their last four such games in the competition.

Real Madrid won the reverse fixture by a comfortable 3-0 margin in September last year and will be looking to complete a La Liga double against Girona for the first time in their history.

After a run of three victories away from home against teams from Madrid in La Liga, Girona have won only one of their last seven such games in the competition.

Girona have won only one of their 23 matches in La Liga so far this season.

Real Madrid vs Girona Prediction

Girona have been a thorn in Real Madrid's side in recent years but will have to be wary of the home side. Los Blancos were more clinical than the Catalans in the reverse fixture and will look to make another statement of intent in the title race on Saturday.

Girona have been a force to be reckoned with this season but will face their season's litmus test this weekend. Both teams have been impressive this season and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-2 Girona

Real Madrid vs Girona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cristhian Stuani to score - Yes