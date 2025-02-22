Real Madrid vs Girona Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd February 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Girona lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Real Madrid vs Girona Preview

Girona are currently in 11th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Catalan outfit slumped to a damaging 2-1 defeat at the hands of Getafe last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form over the past year. Los Blancos thrashed Manchester City by an admirable 3-1 margin in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Real Madrid vs Girona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have a good recent record against Girona and have won seven out of the last 11 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Girona's three victories.

After a run of only two victories in their first six matches against Girona in La Liga, Real Madrid have won each of their last such games in the competition without conceding a single goal.

Real Madrid have won two of their four matches at home against Girona in La Liga and have scored at least four goals in both their victories.

Girona have lost five of their last six matches away from home against Real Madrid in La Liga - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 14 such games preceding this run.

Real Madrid vs Girona Prediction

Real Madrid have been fairly impressive in La Liga this season but have stuttered on a few occasions in recent weeks. With Barcelona and Atletico Madrid ahead of them in the title race, Los Blancos cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture.

Girona have been uncharacteristically poor this season and will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance this weekend. Real Madrid are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Madrid 4-1 Girona

Real Madrid vs Girona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

