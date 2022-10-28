Real Madrid vs Girona Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th October 2022

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Girona lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important clash at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Real Madrid vs Girona Preview

Girona are currently in 18th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to cope with the rigors of the top flight. The Catalan outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Osasuna last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. Los Blancos slumped to a shock 3-2 defeat at the hands of RB Leipzig in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Real Madrid vs Girona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have a good record against Girona and have won four of the six matches played between the two teams in all competitions, as opposed to Girona's two victories.

Real Madrid have lost two of the four matches that they have played against Girona in La Liga - their highest loss rate against a single opponent in the competition.

Real Madrid have won two of their three games at home against Girona in La Liga but lost their previous such match in 2019.

Girona are yet to secure a victory away from home in La Liga this season and are one of only three teams in the competition that are currently winless on the road.

After a run of only one defeat in seven away games against teams from Madrid, Girona have suffered defeat on their last three visits to the region.

Real Madrid have scored nine goals from outside the box in league games this season - more than any other team in Europe's top five leagues.

Real Madrid vs Girona Prediction

Real Madrid have been in impressive form this season but were not at their best against RB Leipzig this week. The reigning La Liga champions are the only unbeaten team in the competition at the moment and will want to extend their impressive streak on Sunday.

Girona have troubled Real Madrid in the past and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day. Real Madrid are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 Girona

Real Madrid vs Girona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Vinicius Junior to score - Yes

