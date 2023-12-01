Real Madrid vs Granada Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd December 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Granada lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important encounter at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Real Madrid vs Granada Preview

Granada are currently in 19th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to impose themselves so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 3-1 defeat at the hands of Deportivo Alaves last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. Los Blancos eased past Napoli by a comfortable 4-2 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Real Madrid vs Granada Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have an excellent recent record against Granada and have won 17 out of the last 18 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Granada's paltry one victory.

Real Madrid have won each of their last 14 matches against Granada in La Liga - their second-best run of consecutive victories against a single opponent in the history of the competition.

Granada have won only one of their last 26 matches away from home against Real Madrid in La Liga, with their only such victory during this period coming by a narrow 1-0 margin in 1974.

Real Madrid have won 23 out of their last 26 matches at home against Granada in La Liga and have scored a total of 84 goals in these matches.

Real Madrid vs Granada Prediction

Real Madrid have an impressive squad at their disposal and have managed to hit their stride this season. Jude Bellingham has been a revelation for his side this season and will look to add to his burgeoning goal tally in this match.

Granada have struggled to cope with the rigours of the top flight this season and will need a miracle to take something away from this game. Real Madrid are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: Real Madrid 4-1 Granada

Real Madrid vs Granada Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jude Bellingham to score - Yes