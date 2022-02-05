Real Madrid vs Granada Prediction and Betting Tips - 6th February 2022

Real Madrid host Granada at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Sunday, looking to put the Copa del Rey heartbreak behind them.

Carlo Ancelotti's side were beaten 1-0 by Athletic Bilbao in the quarter-finals on Thursday, courtesy of Alejandro Remiro's 89th minute strike.

With Barcelona and Atletico Madrid already eliminated from the competition, this was a great chance for Los Blancos to win the title after eight years.

However, their hopes were dashed following a limp display at the San Mames as the visitors played a highly weakened side.

On the league front, though, it's all looking good at the top of the table, with Los Blancos leading second-placed Sevilla by four points.

They were held to a 2-2 by Elche in the last game, so the hosts will be eager to return to winning ways following what's been a tough last few days.

Granada, meanwhile, are languishing in 14th place with just 24 points from 20 games, and haven't won their last four games in a row.

Real Madrid vs Granada Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The Merengues have won their last 12 league matches against Granada

Los Blancos have won their last two encounters to Granada with a 4-1 scoreline - both away

The Granadinos have won just one of their last 25 matches at the Bernabeu - a 1-0 victory back back in 1974.

Los Blancos have won only two of their last five league matches, having won each of their previous seven.

The Andalusians haven't lost three games in a row since May 2021 (4).

Real Madrid vs Granada Prediction

Los Blancos haven't been at their best lately but enjoy a dominant record in this fixture.

As much as Granada would love to cause another upset, their own run of late hasn't been convincing.

Ancelotti's side won't have it any easier but should be able to sneak through with all three points.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-0 Granada

Real Madrid vs Granada Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Real Madrid (They're unbeaten at home in the league all season)

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No (Granada have failed to score in two of their last four games, netting just thrice)

Tip 3 - Vinicius Junior to score anytime: Yes (The Brazilian will be Madrid's focal point in attack without Karim Benzema and he's struck 12 league goals this season)

Edited by Manas Mitul