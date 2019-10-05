Real Madrid vs Granada Preview: Match prediction | LaLiga 2019/20

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale

Real Madrid welcome second-placed Granada to the Spanish capital and will be looking to put some daylight between themselves and the Andalusian upstarts, who are just one point behind Los Blancos on the LaLiga standings.

Granada has been overly impressive this season, with a total of 14 points accrued so far. They've won four games, lost one, and shared the spoils twice. In that run, they also managed to beat Catalan giants Barcelona in Andalusia.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are on top the LaLiga standings, with no loss so far and 15 points. It is the same tally of points they had at this stage last season, and they will be looking to break a recent sequence of draws in LaLiga and the Champions League.

Last time out, Real Madrid were held to a 2-2 draw by Club Brugge in the UCL, and in their last LaLiga fixture, they played out a goalless draw with Atletico Madrid in the Spanish capital derby.

Granada is a potent threat going forward, with 13 goals scored so far. Barcelona (16) and Villareal (18) are the only sides ahead of the Andalusian club in that regard. Real Madrid has scored 12 goals so far this season.

Real Madrid has been very dominant against Granada, and the last time Los Blancos suffered a home loss against the Andalusian club was way back in 1974. Also, in the last 15 games, Granada has only won once against Real Madrid, courtesy of a Cristiano Ronaldo own goal in 2013.

One man to look out for in this encounter will be Karim Benzema, with the Frenchman boasting of a formidable record against Granada. In his last 8 LaLiga encounters against the Andalusian outfit, Benzema has been directly involved in 11 goals, with 8 goals and 3 assists.

Match prediction

Real Madrid seemed vulnerable last time out defensively, and injuries to their marquee left-backs could further compound problems at the back for Zizou and his charges. Granada's impressive attacking output so far this season will further make it a slippery slope for Los Blancos. However, expect Real to grab this game by the scruff of the neck.

Final score: Real Madrid 2-1 Granada