Real Madrid vs Granada Preview: Match preview, betting odds, head to head, and more | LaLiga 2019/20

It's a battle at the summit of LaLiga as Spanish giants, Real Madrid, play hosts to the season's surprise package, Granada.

Los Blancos currently top the pile with 15 points accrued so far and will be looking to consolidate their position against a very impressive Granada side, which has accumulated an impressive 14 points with 4 wins, 2 draws, and a loss.

Zinedine Zidane's men will come into this game seeking to break a sequence of draws, after sharing the spoils against Atletico Madrid and Club Brugge in LaLiga and the Champions League respectively. However, this will be a tricky tie against a Granada side which has already beaten Catalan giants, Barcelona, this season.

History is firmly in the corner of Real Madrid heading into this tie, because the Andalusian club has lost to Los Blancos in 14 of their last 15 LaLiga encounters, with a Cristiano Ronaldo own goal in 2013 handing Granada the only win in that period.

Venue and kickoff information

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

Date: October 5, 2019

Kickoff: 3 pm (BST)

Head to head

Real Madrid has scored a whopping 11 goals in the last 3 games against Granada, with the Andalusian side only able to muster a single goal in those losing encounters.

In the last 12 encounters between the sides, Los Blancos have won 11 times, with Granada overcoming the Spanish capital club once.

Did you know?

Los Blancos have scored 12 goals in 7 games this season, their lowest tally since 2006/07 (10), equalling their return of last season at this stage.

Karim Benzema will relish this tie, as he has been directly involved in 11 goals during his last 8 LaLiga encounters against Granada, with a return of 8 goals and 3 assists.

Granada has notched a total of 14 points after 7 LaLiga games this term, their best-ever total at this stage in the Spanish top flight.

Form guide

Real Madrid: WLWWDD

Granada: LWWWDW

Betting odds

Real Madrid win: 1.30

Granada win: 9.08

Draw: 5.81

BTTS: 1.76 (Y), 1.95 (N)

Bookmaker: Betway