Real Madrid vs Las Palmas Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th January 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Las Palmas take on Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important clash at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Real Madrid vs Las Palmas Preview

Las Palmas are currently in 14th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 2-1 defeat at the hands of Getafe last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form so far this season. Los Blancos thrashed Celta Vigo by a 5-2 margin in the Copa del Rey in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Trending

Real Madrid vs Las Palmas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have an excellent recent record against Las Palmas and have won nine out of the last 13 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Las Palmas' paltry one victory.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last 35 matches at home against Las Palmas in La Liga - the longest such run by a team against a single opponent in the history of the competition.

Las Palmas held Real Madrid to an admirable 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in La Liga last year and will look to remain unbeaten in the same league season against Los Blancos for only the fourth time in their history.

Real Madrid have found the back of the net in each of their 35 home games against Las Palmas in La Liga.

Real Madrid vs Las Palmas Prediction

Real Madrid have an impressive squad at their disposal and have an excellent record in this fixture. Kylian Mbappe has come into his own at the club and will look to make his mark yet again this weekend.

Las Palmas have been in poor form this season and will need to play out of their skins on Sunday. Real Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Madrid 4-1 Las Palmas

Real Madrid vs Las Palmas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback