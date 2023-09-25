Real Madrid vs Las Palmas Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27th 2023

Real Madrid will welcome Las Palmas to the Santiago Bernabéu in their mid-week La Liga match on Wednesday.

The hosts suffered their first defeat of the season on Sunday as they fell to a 3-1 away loss at local rivals Atletico Madrid. Alvaro Morata came back to haunt his former employers, scoring two sublime headers.

Antoine Griezmann also scored a headed goal in the 18th minute as Toni Kroos' 35th-minute strike proved to be just a consolation goal. Following that defeat, they dropped to third place in the league standings.

The visitors, meanwhile, recorded their first win of the season on Sunday, defeating Granada 1-0 at home. Kirian Rodríguez scored an injury-time winner after Mika Mármol was sent off in the 58th minute. They moved out of the relegation zone after that win and are in 16th place in the league table.

Real Madrid vs Las Palmas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 70 times in all competitions. As expected, the hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 47 wins to their name. The visitors have beaten the capital club eight times while 15 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the 2017-18 La Liga season, with the hosts recording 3-0 wins in home and away games.

The visitors have the worst attacking record in La Liga this season, scoring just twice in five games. Interestingly, they have the best defensive record in the competition, conceding just four goals in five games, with three of them coming in away matches.

Real Madrid have scored at least three goals in their last five home matches against Las Palmas in all competitions.

Madrid have suffered just one defeat in their last 25 home games in La Liga.

Real Madrid vs Las Palmas Prediction

Los Blancos saw their 100% start to the 2023-24 season come to an end in their previous outing, suffering a 3-1 defeat. They'll look to bounce back to winning ways in this home game, which should not be difficult as they have an unbeaten record at home against the visitors.

Carlo Ancelotti remains without the services of Thibaut Courtois and Éder Militão, so Madrid remain defensively fragile. Vinícius Júnior is expected to return to full fitness in time for the match after missing the derby loss.

Los Amarillos will be on a high after their first win of the season. They have suffered defeats in their three away games thus far, failing to score in these defeats as well.

They'll travel to the capital without the services of Mika Mármol, who had started in all five games for them, on account of suspension. Las Palmas will therefore, like the hosts, face a selection dilemma in the defense.

Madrid are a team famous for their comebacks and, having suffered a derby defeat last week, they are expected to come back stronger in this match. Also, considering their unbeaten home record against the 2022-23 Segunda Division runners-up, we back them to emerge victorious in this match.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 Las Palmas

Real Madrid vs Las Palmas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jude Bellingham to score or assist any time - Yes