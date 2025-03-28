Real Madrid vs Leganes Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th March 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Leganes take on Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid is an important encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Real Madrid vs Leganes Preview

Real Madrid are currently in second place in the La Liga standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. Los Blancos edged Villarreal to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Leganes, on the other hand, are in 18th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The away side slumped to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Real Betis last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Real Madrid vs Leganes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have an excellent recent record against Leganes and have won 11 out of the last 16 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leganes' two victories.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in their nine matches against Leganes in La Liga so far - they have played more games without a defeat only against Albacate Balompie in the history of the competition.

Leganes have lost all their four matches away from home against Real Madrid in La Liga so far and have conceded a total of 14 goals in these matches.

Real Madrid have found the back of the net in each of their last nine matches against Leganes in La Liga - they have achieved such a record against only three other teams in the history of the competition.

Real Madrid vs Leganes Prediction

Real Madrid have an excellent squad at their disposal but are yet to hit their peak in La Liga. Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Leganes have a poor record in this fixture and cannot afford to put a foot wrong on Saturday. Real Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-0 Leganes

Real Madrid vs Leganes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to keep a clean sheet - Yes

