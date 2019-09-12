Real Madrid vs Levante - Match Prediction | La Liga 2019/20

Kumar Shashwat FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 52 // 12 Sep 2019, 21:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can Real Madrid overcome Levante on Saturday?

On Saturday, Real Madrid lock horns with Levante in a clash that pits the 5th placed La Liga side against a team that occupies 4th spot.

The Los Blancos, despite looking off-colour so far, have still managed to remain unbeaten, courtesy a string of late goals and a few moments of generosity from the opponents. However, that trend could be about to change when Levante visit the Santiago Bernabeu in a couple of days.

The visitors, after a loss on the opening weekend, have stitched together two victories, meaning that they enjoy a one-point lead over Real Madrid coming into the encounter.

Levante have been tidy at the back in the opening weeks and have let in only two goals, which is in stark contrast to the Los Blancos, who’ve shipped in twice as many over the same period. However, the hosts boast a significant advantage in the offensive third, having scored 6 goals as compared to the four times Levante have made the net bulge.

Thus, the game on Saturday could traverse a path where the home side imposes itself in the early exchanges, hoping for a breakthrough. To further Madrid’s cause, they would be welcoming back Eden Hazard and James Rodriguez. And, those additions would certainly infuse a stuttering forward line with some firepower.

Levante, apart from defending stoically, would look to hurt the hosts on the counter, with a particular emphasis on attacking down the flanks.

The away side has shown the propensity to be swift on the break and that ploy could help unlock the Los Blancos’ rear-guard, especially considering the home side’s full-backs would play high up the pitch.

As for Madrid, they would be looking to dictate the tempo of the game and ensure that quick turnover situations don’t come to fruition. The likes of Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos would be entrusted with keeping possession effectively and recycling the ball as quickly as possible.

Kroos could play a crucial role against Levante

Advertisement

Another avenue the Los Blancos could explore is the set-piece route. Through the campaign, Levante have looked just a touch vulnerable when defending corners and free-kicks.

Hence, players of the ilk of Casemiro, Karim Benzema, Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos could exploit that frailty, more so because of the dead-ball abilities of Kroos and Rodriguez.

On paper, Madrid seem to have all bases covered and should ideally get past Levante. However, none of the Los Blancos’ stars have really clicked into gear since the last term. Thus, making for a compelling contest come Saturday.

Though Levante boast a decent chance of causing an upset, one feels that the hosts’ offensive prowess might just end up being the difference-maker in a tight affair.

Match Prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 Levante