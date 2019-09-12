Real Madrid vs Levante: Match Preview, Kick-off Details, Where to watch, Head to Head, Players to watch for, Betting Tips and more | La Liga 2019-20

Can Zidane's men return to winning ways?

Real Madrid host Levante at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday when the La Liga resumes after the international break.

Spain’s top-flight has so far provided plenty of surprises with none of Spain’s big two, Barcelona and Real Madrid, able to exert their dominance in the early stages.

While the Blaugrana have accumulated 4 points in 3 games, the Los Blancos have fared marginally better, with a tally of 5 points from as many matches.

Thus, the home encounter against Levante has assumed greater significance for Zinedine Zidane’s men, especially considering Barcelona’s scrappy start and Atletico Madrid’s stupendous run, which has catapulted them to the perch of the table.

The Los Blancos’ last home game didn’t quite go to plan as they were pegged back by Real Valladolid. The hosts’ offensive play lacked a cutting edge while they also looked defensively vulnerable. Ultimately, that allowed Valladolid to establish a foothold in the match and restore parity.

The offensive problem though could be alleviated a touch as Madrid are set to welcome Eden Hazard and James Rodriguez back into the fold. The duo had been nursing injuries during the international break but trained with the first-team on Thursday, thereby indicating their potential involvement on Saturday.

However, the Los Blancos would be missing the services of Gareth Bale after the red card the Welshman picked up in the previous game-week.

Levante, meanwhile, find themselves comfortably placed in 4th position and come into the match on the back of two consecutive victories.

Thus, the game promises to be an intense affair as the visitors would look to build on the head of steam generated and in the process, inflict further misery on the Los Blancos.

As for Madrid, they would be hoping that the return of some of their stars can galvanise a campaign that has largely stuttered in the opening weeks.

Kick-off Details

Date: 14th September 2019

Time: 01:00pm (Local Time); 04:30pm IST

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

Where to watch: Facebook Live

Head to Head Record

Total Matches Played: 24 matches

Real Madrid: 17 matches

Levante: 4 wins

Draw: 3 draws

Form Guide (Last five competitive matches; Most recent first)

Real Madrid: D-D-W-L-L

Levante: W-W-L-D-W

Players to watch out for

Karim Benzema

Benzema has scored 2 goals in 3 matches

Karim Benzema has been at Real Madrid for the better part of this decade and has been one of the key components in the Los Blancos machine.

Capable of functioning as an adept link-up player, the French striker helps his side break down opposition defences methodically.

And, after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018, the Frenchman has just grown in stature.

Benzema has started the 2019-20 season well and has already notched up a couple of goals and an assist.

Thus, in light of his form and importance to the team, he would be crucial to Madrid’s hopes on Saturday.

Toni Kroos

Kroos would look to dictate the tempo of the game

Toni Kroos has been one of the premier midfielders across the globe for the past few years. However, he endured a torrid time last term where his dip in performances coincided with that of his team.

Yet, this season, he looks rejuvenated and is slowly but surely, getting back to his desired levels.

In the international break too, Kroos seemed a lot more confident on the ball and enjoyed a string of good games for his country.

Thus, the German would want to continue his upsurge and turn in another accomplished display when Levante come visiting.

