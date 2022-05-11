Real Madrid vs Levante Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th May 2022

Recently crowned champions Real Madrid entertain Levante at the Santiago Bernabéu in La Liga action on Thursday.

The hosts suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of local rivals Atletico Madrid in their previous outing. Carlo Ancelotti rested the club's key players in that game, which contributed to their first loss in the league since March.

Levante need all nine points from their remaining three games this season to have any hopes of retaining their top-flight status. They defeated Real Sociedad 2-1 in their previous outing as they reduced the gap between them and 18th-placed Mallorca to three points.

Real Madrid vs Levante Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths 33 times across all competitions with their first encounter dating back to 1963. As one would expect, Los Blancos have been the dominant side in this fixture with 23 wins to their name. The visitors have six wins in the fixture while four games have ended in draws.

Despite the dominance of the home side in the fixture, the two teams have been evenly matched in the last nine games, with three wins apiece and three games ending in draws.

Levante have just two wins in their travels in La Liga this term, while Real Madrid have suffered just one defeat in home fixtures in the league.

Real Madrid and Levante have scored the most goals from counter-attacks in La Liga this season, with the hosts finding the back of the net eight times and Levante scoring six times on the counter.

Levante have failed to win 19 of their last 21 away matches in La Liga.

Real Madrid have four clean sheets in their last six home La Liga games while Levante have just one clean sheet away from home this term.

Real Madrid vs Levante Prediction

Real Madrid will be looking to bounce back from their 1-0 loss last time around. They can afford to rotate the squad for their remaining league fixtures as they have already secured the title and there's nothing much to play for domestically. Keeping players fit for the Champions League final should take precedence here.

Levante have scored in their last six away games in the competition and they should be able to find the back of the net here. Nonetheless, the hosts have enough quality in their ranks to pull through for a win.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 Levante

Real Madrid vs Levante Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Yellow cards - Over/under 1.5 - Over 1.5.

Tip 5: Karim Benzema to score anytime - Yes. (The Frenchman, who is the top-scorer in the league, was on the bench last time around and will be gunning to get back on the scoresheet)

