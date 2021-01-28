Real Madrid vs Levante prediction, preview, team news, and more | La Liga 2020-21

Real Madrid host Levante in La Liga this weekend, hoping to build on a resounding triumph in their previous game.

After getting knocked out of the Spanish Super Cup as well as the Copa del Rey within a span of four days, Los Blancos responded with a 4-1 thumping of Alaves on the road.

The victory also cut Zinedine Zidane some slack, as the manager came under increased pressure after back-to-back setbacks.

However, there's still plenty of work to be done. The reigning Spanish champions are trailing runaway leaders Atletico Madrid by seven points, despite playing a game more.

Levante would love to play the spoilsport here, as they have in the recent seasons.

With just five wins from 19 games, the Valencian outfit are languishing in the bottom half of the table in 12th place with just 23 points.

However, they will feel bolstered after an emphatic 4-2 win over Real Valladolid in the Copa del Rey in midweek. That result has allowed them to progress to the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time since 2014.

Real Madrid vs Levante Head-To-Head

In 27 meetings, Real Madrid have been the dominant force with 19 victories, while Levante have won on just five occasions.

One of them was in February last year when they beat Zidane's side 1-0 at home. However, they lost 2-0 in October in this season's first leg.

Levante Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-D-D-W

Real Madrid Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-L-W

Real Madrid vs Levante Team News

Real Madrid

The home side have quite a few casualties at the moment. Rodrygo, Sergio Ramos, Federico Valverde, and Nacho Fernandez are all injured. Toni Kroos is one booking away from suspension.

On the bright side, Daniel Carvajal is available again and will push for a starting berth.

Injured: Rodrygo, Sergio Ramos, Federico Valverde, and Nacho Fernandez

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Levante

Jorge de Frutos, Nikola Vukcevic, and Jose Campana are the only long-term absentees for the Granotas. Manager Paco Lopez does not have any fresh injury concerns to worry about.

Injured: Jose Campana, Jorge de Frutos, and Nikola Vukcevic

Suspended: None

Injured: None

Real Madrid vs Levante Predicted XI

Real Madrid (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois; Daniel Carvajal, Eder Militao, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy; Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos; Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard.

Levante (4-4-2): Aitor Fernandez; Jorge Miramon, Oscar Duarte, Ruben Vezo, Carlos Clerc; Son, Nemanja Radoja, Mickael Malsa, Jose Luis Morales; Dani Gomez, Roger Marti.

Real Madrid vs Levante Prediction

Levante have a brilliant strike force this season, netting the sixth-most goals in the division.

We expect them to ruffle a few feathers in the capital. However, the Whites are always tough to beat, and must win to keep their title hopes from fading further.

We predict a victory for Real Madrid.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 Levante