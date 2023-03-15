Real Madrid vs Liverpool: 3 key battles to look out for | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Real Madrid will host Liverpool in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium tonight (March 15). The Spanish giants won the first leg 5-2 at Anfield.

Real Madrid have been quite inconsistent in recent weeks and have won just two out of their last five games across competitions.

Liverpool have also won only two out of their last five games across all competitions.

On that note, here are three key individual battles that could determine the outcome of this encounter.

#3 Vinicius Junior vs Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Betis v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander 2022-23 campaign

Arguably Real Madrid's most significant player this season, Vinicius has been sensational in the final third. His brilliance in attack has seen him score six goals in seven UEFA Champions League appearances.

GOAL @goal Vinicius Junior is coming for Liverpool Vinicius Junior is coming for Liverpool 😈 https://t.co/3AVDpgquxx

Monitoring his movements on the flank is tough as he can dribble past defenders in quick succession and place the ball in the back of the net in style. It was evident in the first leg as he scored a brace.

This is a clear indication that Trent-Alexander Arnold will have his work cut out on the night. While the Englishman is quick as well, he would have to be very sharp and robust in defense if he intends to keep Vinicius under wraps.

#2 Mohamed Salah vs Nacho Fernandez

Mohamed Salah is set for Real Madrid clash tonight

When you talk about experienced and clinical wingers, one of the names that comes to mind is Mohamed Salah. Despite Liverpool's inconsistency this season, Salah has been quite clinical in front of goal. The Egyptian has netted eight goals in seven UEFA Champions League appearances.

Stats24 @_Stats24



Champions League stats 2022/23



Vinicius Junior

6 goals and 2 assists



Mohamed Salah

8 goals and 2 assists



Who do you prefer? Two of the greatest wingers meets today when Real Madrid and Liverpool playChampions League stats 2022/23Vinicius Junior6 goals and 2 assistsMohamed Salah8 goals and 2 assistsWho do you prefer? Two of the greatest wingers meets today when Real Madrid and Liverpool play 👏📈Champions League stats 2022/23 🇧🇷 Vinicius Junior ▪️ 6 goals and 2 assists 🇪🇬 Mohamed Salah ▪️ 8 goals and 2 assistsWho do you prefer? https://t.co/QC0D3BxGaF

Salah is tricky with the ball at his feet and can easily outrun defenders. Nacho will have to be on his toes in this fierce encounter.

However, when you talk about experience, Nacho is right up there and his defensive intuition is outstanding as well.

Nacho will most likely feature at left-back in the potential absence of both David Alaba and Ferland Mendy.

#1 Karim Benzema vs Virgil Van Dijk

Real Betis v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander

Karim Benzema is currently one of Europe's finest strikers and his presence in attack has been significant for Carlo Ancelotti. The Frenchman has registered three goal contributions in five UEFA Champions League appearances this season. What makes him key in this clash is his attacking intuition and experience in the final third.

His aerial prowess makes it difficult for defenders to curtail him in attack, but when you talk about a decent defensive match, Virgil Van Dijk obviously fits the bill.

The Dutchman is robust in defense and his defensive prowess is outstanding. However, given Liverpool's defensive form this season, Van Dijk will have to be on top of his game if he intends to keep Benzema under wraps in this encounter.

Poll : 0 votes