Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Best combined XI this season

Liverpool and Real Madrid are among the most successful teams on the European football circuit. The Spanish giants were crowned European champions on 14 different occasions, while Liverpool also boasts six UEFA Champions League titles in their trophy cabinet.

The two heavyweights locked horns against each other in the UEFA Champions League round-of-16 tie at Anfield last week. Los Blancos registered a 5-2 victory against the Reds during the game. Both teams are set to lock horns against each other again for the second leg of the tie on March 16.

On that note, let's look at the best XI that can be carved out of Real Madrid and Liverpool based on their performances this term.

Goalkeeper - Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois has been a considerably better goalkeeper than Alisson this season. The Belgium international has conceded just 15 goals in 17 league appearances this term while keeping five clean sheets. He gifted Liverpool a goal during the first leg of the tie but also made several important saves during the game.

Right-back - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has endured a poor season this term. But he is among the most talented defenders in the world and deserves to be in this team. The England international has played 24 games this season, registering one goal and three assists.

Centre-back - Eder Militao

Eder Militao has been colossal in the heart of the Blancos defence this season. He has played 19 league games this term, scoring three goals. The Brazil international also helped Real Madrid keep seven clean sheets in La Liga.

Centre-back - Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk is considered among the most talented defenders of his era. The 31-year-old defender has struggled to hit his usual heights this term but is still having a decent campaign. He has played 20 Premier League games this season, averaging 0.6 tackles, 1.1 interceptions, and 4.1 clearances per 90 minutes as per WhoScored.

Left-back - Andy Robertson

Andy Robertson is another Liverpool player who hasn't had a great season. But owing to instability at the left-back position at Real Madrid, he has been included in thIS team.

The Scotland international has played 21 Premier League games this season, assisting five goals in the process. He likes to move up the pitch and get involved in the offence. His playmaking prowess makes him a threat going forward.

Federico Valverde has been in great form this season. The Uruguay international has established himself as among the most talented midfielders in Europe.

He has played 23 La Liga games this season, registering seven goals and two assists. Federico Valverde won the La Liga Player of the Month award for September 2022.

Midfielder - Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos is still an important player for Real Madrid despite turning 33 earlier this year. He has played 18 league games this season, registering two goals and two assists. The former Germany international also assisted two goals in seven UEFA Champions League appearances so far.

Midfielder - Thiago

Thiago is an integral part of the Reds squad. The Reds often struggle to control the midfield whenever he is not on the pitch. He has played 14 Premier League games this season, averaging 2.3 tackles, 1.3 interceptions, and 1.2 key passes per 90 as per WhoScored.

Left- Winger - Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior is currently among the most talented attackers in the world. The Brazilian has played 22 La Liga games this term, registering seven goals and four assists. He scored a brace during the first leg of the tie between the two teams at Anfield. The 22-year-old attacker will look to repeat the feat when the two teams meet again for a reserve fixture at the Bernabeu Stadium on March 16.

Mohamed Salah has struggled to hit his usual heights so far this season. But he has still managed to register nine goals and five assists in the league. The Egypt international scored Liverpool's second goal during the first leg and will look to turn things around for the Merseyside outside at the Bernabeu Stadium later this month.

Striker- Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema has enjoyed another excellent season in the Real Madrid jersey. The Frenchman has scored 11 goals and assisted three more in 14 La Liga outings so far. He has also scored two goals in five UEFA Champions League appearances.

