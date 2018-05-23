Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Real Madrid v Liverpool: Champions League Final Combined XI 

    How many players make the cut from each team?

    Dakir Mohammed Thanveer
    ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2018, 21:10 IST
    5.16K

    Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final Previews
    Real Madrid will take on Liverpool in Kiev

    The UEFA Champions League final showdown is moving closer and the football fans are guaranteed a treat on Saturday as two successful teams in the history of the tournament go head-to-head.

    Both the teams have been preparing tirelessly for this one game, while most other teams have drawn the curtains for the season. Saturday's match has been hyped up by statements of confidence from players of both sides and also by some others as well.

    One bold claim was made by Spanish national team manager Vicente del Bosque. "I cannot find a single Liverpool player that improves Real Madrid, [not even] Salah", the 67-year-old said.

    The Spaniard's comments might have been due to the extreme confidence in Los Blancos, but a look at the combined XI of the teams based on their performances in the Champions League shows that a few Liverpool players can actually get into Zinedine Zidane's team. 

    Goalkeeper: Keylor Navas

    FBL-EUR-C1-REALMADRID-JUVENTUS
    Keylor Navas

    Real Madrid have been constantly linked with goalkeepers in the transfer market putting doubts on the future of their current number one, Keylor Navas. However, the Costa Rican has still delivered when it mattered for the Spanish giants, bar a few errors.

    Liverpool's Loris Karius, on the other hand, has had a pretty decent season after he claimed the number one spot from Simon Mignolet, but the German still leaves a lot to be desired from him and is in his 'developing phase'.

    With that being said, both the goalkeepers will be crucial for their respective sides in Kiev.

