Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Five things to watch out for in the UEFA Champions League final

    We look at what could be worth watching out for in the high octane-clash between Real Madrid and Liverpool

    Swagat Das
    TOP CONTRIBUTOR
    Top 5 / Top 10 25 May 2018, 19:30 IST
    2.06K

    Ent
    The final of the UEFA Champions League promises to be a footballing spectacle

    After months of gruelling competition, the most anticipated fixture of the season is here. The UEFA Champions League final is knocking at the doorstep and considering the talent that will be on display in the final, it is surely going to be a thriller.

    The European heavyweights- Real Madrid and Liverpool lock horns in the final. Liverpool have been on fire this season and have performed beyond expectations on many occasions. Real Madrid, on the other hand, have been the dominant club team in Europe since the last few years and can complete a historic treble of UCL trophies should they win this time out.

    They have faced each other five times so far, with Liverpool winning on three occasions. However when they met in the group stage 2014, Real emerged victorious in both the matches.

    Here are the five things that one should look out for in the final:

    #1 The King of the Champions League - Cristiano Ronaldo

    Enter
    The undisputed King of the Champions League - Cristiano Ronaldo

    The fact that Cristiano Ronaldo leads the charts for maximum number of goals(120) scored in the history of the Champions League, shows just how good he is. He has been Real Madrid's talisman ever since he joined them in 2009.

    He is the best finisher in the game right now. He has scored 44 goals this season and provided his teammates with 8 assists so far. These stats are meaningless for a player of his cadre who has grown used to scoring 40+ goals every season and he is hungry for more silverware in an already glorious career.

    He has been in glorious form, lighting up the UCL and has scored 15 goals so far. The Portuguese captain will be looking to seal a fifth Champions League title for himself. His versatility across the forward line and capability to deliver when the situation demands, makes him so special.

    Can Cristiano win the treble for Madrid?

    UEFA Champions League 2017-18 Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football Cristiano Ronaldo Mohamed Salah Jurgen Klopp Zinedine Zidane Santiago Bernabeu Stadium
    Page 1 of 5 Next
    Real Madrid v Liverpool: Champions League Final Combined XI 
    RELATED STORY
    A combined XI of Real Madrid and Liverpool ahead of the...
    RELATED STORY
    5 ways Liverpool can beat Real Madrid and win the UEFA...
    RELATED STORY
    Liverpool vs Real Madrid: 5 things you must know
    RELATED STORY
    Five keys battles that will shape up Real Madrid vs...
    RELATED STORY
    5 Reasons why Real Madrid are the Best Opponent for...
    RELATED STORY
    Zidane's UEFA Champions League final headache
    RELATED STORY
    Champions League Final 2018: Red-hot Liverpool look to...
    RELATED STORY
    How Real Madrid should line up against Liverpool
    RELATED STORY
    Underrated Players To Watch Out For In The Champions...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...