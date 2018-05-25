Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Five things to watch out for in the UEFA Champions League final

We look at what could be worth watching out for in the high octane-clash between Real Madrid and Liverpool

Swagat Das TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 25 May 2018, 19:30 IST 2.06K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The final of the UEFA Champions League promises to be a footballing spectacle

After months of gruelling competition, the most anticipated fixture of the season is here. The UEFA Champions League final is knocking at the doorstep and considering the talent that will be on display in the final, it is surely going to be a thriller.

The European heavyweights- Real Madrid and Liverpool lock horns in the final. Liverpool have been on fire this season and have performed beyond expectations on many occasions. Real Madrid, on the other hand, have been the dominant club team in Europe since the last few years and can complete a historic treble of UCL trophies should they win this time out.

They have faced each other five times so far, with Liverpool winning on three occasions. However when they met in the group stage 2014, Real emerged victorious in both the matches.

Here are the five things that one should look out for in the final:

#1 The King of the Champions League - Cristiano Ronaldo

The undisputed King of the Champions League - Cristiano Ronaldo

The fact that Cristiano Ronaldo leads the charts for maximum number of goals(120) scored in the history of the Champions League, shows just how good he is. He has been Real Madrid's talisman ever since he joined them in 2009.

He is the best finisher in the game right now. He has scored 44 goals this season and provided his teammates with 8 assists so far. These stats are meaningless for a player of his cadre who has grown used to scoring 40+ goals every season and he is hungry for more silverware in an already glorious career.

He has been in glorious form, lighting up the UCL and has scored 15 goals so far. The Portuguese captain will be looking to seal a fifth Champions League title for himself. His versatility across the forward line and capability to deliver when the situation demands, makes him so special.

Can Cristiano win the treble for Madrid?