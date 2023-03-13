Real Madrid vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th March 2023

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another massive fixture this week as Real Madrid lock horns with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side in a crucial encounter at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Real Madrid vs Liverpool Preview

Real Madrid are currently in second place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. Los Blancos eased past Espanyol by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the Premier League table at the moment and have been plagued by inconsistency this season. The Merseyside outfit slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Real Madrid vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have an impressive record against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League and have won six of the 10 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Liverpool's three victories.

After a run of three defeats in their first three matches against Liverpool, Real Madrid have won six of their last seven such matches in the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid have won 26 of their last 27 knock-out ties in the UEFA Champions League in which they have won the first leg away from home.

Liverpool are one of only four teams alongside Manchester City, Arsenal, and Chelsea to have defeated Real Madrid away from home in European competitions.

Liverpool's 5-2 defeat in the first leg marked only the second time in their history that they have conceded five goals in a single European game.

Real Madrid vs Liverpool Prediction

Real Madrid pulled off a sensational comeback against Liverpool in the first leg and remain strong contenders in the UEFA Champions League. The likes of Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

Liverpool have a good squad at their disposal but have several issues to address ahead of this match. Real Madrid have been the better team this season and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-2 Liverpool

Real Madrid vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Vinicius Junior to score - Yes

