Real Madrid vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th September 2022

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Mallorca take on Carlo Ancelotti's impressive Real Madrid side at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Real Madrid vs Mallorca Preview

Mallorca are currently in 12th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Girona last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. Los Blancos eased past Celtic by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Real Madrid vs Mallorca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have a good record against Mallorca and have won 22 out of the 38 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Mallorca's 11 victories.

Real Madrid have won eight of their last nine matches against Mallorca in La Liga, with their only defeat during this period coming in 2019.

Real Madrid are on a six-game winning streak against Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabeu - the first time in history that they achieved the feat.

Mallorca have lost more games and have conceded more goals against Real Madrid than they have against any other opponent in the competition.

Real Madrid are currently the only team with a perfect win rate in Europe's top five leagues this season and have won all their four La Liga games so far.

After a run of 14 defeats in 19 La Liga games, Mallorca have won only one of their last seven matches in the competition.

Real Madrid vs Mallorca Prediction

Real Madrid have an excellent squad at their disposal and will be intent on maintaining their perfect record in La Liga. Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior can be virtually unstoppable on their day and will look to add to their goal tallies this weekend.

Mallorca are capable of pulling off an upset on their day and have improved over the past month. Real Madrid are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 Mallorca

Real Madrid vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Karim Benzema to score - Yes

