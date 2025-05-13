Real Madrid vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th May 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Mallorca lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Real Madrid vs Mallorca Preview

Mallorca are currently in ninth place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side edged Real Valladolid to a narrow 2-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Trending

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive over the past year. Los Blancos slumped to a 4-3 defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Barcelona and will need to bounce back this week.

Real Madrid vs Mallorca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have an excellent recent record against Mallorca and have won 26 out of the last 44 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Mallorca's 12 victories.

Following a winless run of four matches at home on the trot against Mallorca in La Liga, Real Madrid have won 12 of their last 13 such games in the competition.

Mallorca held Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture last year and could remain unbeaten in both their games against Los Blancos in a single league season for only the fourth time in their history.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last 13 matches at home played out on a Wednesday in La Liga and have kept clean sheets in 10 of these games.

Real Madrid have won their last eight home games against Mallorca in La Liga.

Real Madrid vs Mallorca Prediction

Real Madrid have flattered to deceive this season and suffered a damaging defeat against Barcelona over the weekend. Los Blancos find their title hopes hanging by a thread at the moment and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture.

Mallorca can pack a punch on their day but have a poor recent record in this fixture. Real Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-0 Mallorca

Real Madrid vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Real Madrid to keep a clean sheet - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More