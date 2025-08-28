Real Madrid vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th August 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Mallorca lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in a crucial encounter at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Real Madrid vs Mallorca Preview

Mallorca are currently in 16th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Celta Vigo last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. Los Blancos eased past Real Oviedo by a comfortable 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Real Madrid vs Mallorca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have a good recent record against Mallorca and have won 27 out of the last 45 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Mallorca's 12 victories.

After a run of nine victories in 10 matches on the trot against Mallorca in La Liga, Real Madrid have failed to win two of their last five such games in the competition.

Real Madrid have won each of their last nine matches at home against Mallorca in La Liga and have scored a total of 27 goals in these games.

Mallorca are unbeaten in four of their last six matches away from home against teams from Madrid in La Liga - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 20 such games preceding this run.

Real Madrid vs Mallorca Prediction

Real Madrid have an excellent squad at their disposal and will be intent on reclaiming the La Liga title this season. Kylian Mbappe has made an impressive start to his season and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Mallorca have troubled Real Madrid in the recent past and will need to work hard to pull off another upset on Saturday. Real Madrid are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 Mallorca

Real Madrid vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

