Real Madrid vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd January 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Mallorca take on Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an intriguing fixture at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Real Madrid vs Mallorca Preview

Mallorca are currently in 14th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side edged Osasuna to a 3-2 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form so far this season. Los Blancos edged Deportivo Alaves to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Real Madrid vs Mallorca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have a good recent record against Mallorca and have won 23 out of the last 40 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Mallorca's 12 victories.

Real Madrid lost their previous game against Mallorca by a 1-0 margin in La Liga and have not lost consecutive such matches in the competition since 2001.

Real Madrid have won each of their last seven matches at home against Mallorca in La Liga and have scored a total of 24 goals in these matches.

After a run of two victories in three matches away from home against teams from Madrid in La Liga, Mallorca are winless in their last five such games in the competition.

Real Madrid have conceded only 11 goals in their first 18 games in La Liga this season - their lowest such tally at this stage of the season in the history of the competition.

Real Madrid vs Mallorca Prediction

Real Madrid have been in excellent form this season and will be intent on consolidating their place at the top of the league table. Jude Bellingham has been exceptional for Los Blancos so far and will look to add to his goal tally this week.

Mallorca have been plagued by inconsistency this season and will face a formidable test on Wednesday. Real Madrid are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-0 Mallorca

Real Madrid vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Jude Bellingham to score - Yes