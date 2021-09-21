Real Madrid vs Mallorca prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

La Liga leaders Real Madrid will look to consolidate their lead when they host Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Real are yet to lose a game in La Liga, having registered four wins and a draw so far. They are coming off an impressive 2-1 win against Valencia, with Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr. providing the goals.

Meanwhile, Mallorca played out a 0-0 draw against Villareal in their last league game. Mallorca have done well this season, accumulating eight points from five matches played. They are ninth in the La Liga table.

Real Madrid vs Mallorca Head-to-Head

Real Madrid and Mallorca have played 36 matches against each other so far. Los Blancos have won 20 games, while Mallorca have managed to win 11 matches. Five encounters have ended in stalemates.

The two Spanish sides played against each other last year, with Real coming out on top with a 2-0 scoreline. Vinicius Jr. and Sergio Ramos each scored a goal for the La Liga giants.

Real Madrid form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Mallorca form guide (La Liga): D-W-W-L-D

Real Madrid vs Mallorca Team News

Real Madrid

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has had to deal with a flurry of injuries in his second stint with the club, with Toni Kroos, Dani Ceballos, Gareth Bale, and Marcelo all ruled out. Ferland Mendy's status is doubtful.

Injuries: Toni Kroos, Dani Ceballos, Gareth Bale, and Marcelo

Doubtful: Ferland Mendy

Suspensions: None

Mallorca

Antonio Sanchez has been sidelined with an injury and will not feature against Real Madrid. Antonio Raillo, Franco Russo and Aleksander Sedlar's participation is in doubt.

Injuries: Antonio Sanchez

Doubtful: Antonio Raillo, Franco Russo, and Aleksander Sedlar

Suspensions: None

Real Madrid vs Mallorca Predicted XI

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Nacho; Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Luka Modric; Vinicius Junior, Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema

Mallorca Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manolo Reina; Brian Olivan, Antonio Raillo, Martin Valjent, Pablo Maffeo; Iddrisu Baba, Salva Sevilla; Takefusa Kubo, Jordi Mboula, Dani Rodriguez; Fernando Nino

Real Madrid vs Mallorca Prediction

Despite their injury troubles, Real Madrid have proven to be a solid side on both ends of the pitch. They are assured at the back and razor-sharp in attack. The hosts should be able to make short work of this Mallorca team.

We predict that Real Madrid will collect all three points on Wednesday.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-0 Mallorca

