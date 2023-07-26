Real Madrid vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th July 2023

Club football is back in action with another round of matches this week as Real Madrid lock horns with Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side in a massive fixture at the NRG Stadium in Houston on Wednesday.

Real Madrid vs Manchester United Preview

Manchester United finished in third place in the Premier League standings last season and have made considerable progress under Ten Hag over the past year. The Red Devils slumped to a shock 3-1 defeat at the hands of Wrexham in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, secured a second-place finish in the La Liga table last season and have not been at their best in recent months. Los Blancos edged AC Milan to a 3-2 victory this week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Real Madrid vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have a good record against Manchester United and have won four out of the last 10 matches played between the two teams in the UEFA Champions League, as opposed to Manchester United's two victories.

In addition to his nine assists, Vinicius Junior scored 10 goals for Real Madrid last season - only Karim Benzema was more prolific for Los Blancos over the course of the season.

Manchester United ended their 2022-23 Premier League campaign on a particularly positive note, winning their last four league games and scoring nine goals in the process.

Real Madrid ended their La Liga season on a strong note this year and were unbeaten in their last three league games of the season, winning two of these matches.

Real Madrid vs Manchester United Prediction

Real Madrid have not enjoyed the best year so far and are currently in the midst of a transition. Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes have been impressive for Los Blancos and will look to perfect their skills in the coming months.

Manchester United have been a formidable force under Erik ten Hag but have a few issues to address before the new season. Real Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 Manchester United

Real Madrid vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Vinicius Junior to score - Yes