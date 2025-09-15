Real Madrid vs Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | September 16th 2025

Real Madrid and Marseille will square off in their opening game of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (September 16th). The game will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a hard-fought 2-1 away win over Real Sociedad in La Liga over the weekend. They went ahead through Kylian Mbappe's brilliant individual goal in the 12th minute, but were reduced to 10 men just past the half-hour mark when Dean Huijsen was sent off.

Arder Guler made it 2-0 before the break. Mikel Oyarzabal halved the deficit from the spot in the second half, but the Basque outfit were unable to complete the turnaround.

Marseille, meanwhile, cruised to a comfortable 4-0 home win over Lorient in Ligue 1. Their job was made easier when Darlin Yongwa was given his marching orders in the 10th minute and Mason Greenwood broke the deadlock with the resultant penalty.

Benjamin Pavard and Angel Gomes scored a goal each in the first half, while Nayef Aguard wrapped up proceedings deep into injury time.

Real Madrid vs Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid were victorious in all four head-to-head games.

Marseille have won just one of their last 11 away games in the main stage of the UEFA Champions League (10 losses).

Madrid's last 11 home games in the UCL have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Marseille have alternated between wins and losses in four league games this term.

Madrid have won six of their last eight UCL fixtures at the Bernabeu (two losses).

Madrid are unbeaten in 15 home games against French sides in the UCL (11 wins).

Real Madrid vs Marseille Prediction

Real Madrid have made a perfect start to life in La Liga under Xabi Alonso, having won all four games played so far. However, Los Blancos are yet to hit top gear as they turn their focus to their quest to win a record-extending 16th European crown.

Marseille return to the main stage of the UCL for the first time since the 2022-23 campaign. Their games have tended to witness late drama, with all four league games played so far witnessing a goal beyond the 85th minute.

We expect the home side to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 Marseille

Real Madrid vs Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

