Real Madrid vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th August 2025

The 2025-26 edition of La Liga is back in action with its first set of matches this week as Osasuna lock horns with Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid side in an important encounter at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes over the past year and will want to win this game.
Real Madrid vs Osasuna Preview
Osasuna finished in ninth place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. The away side eased past Mirandes by a comfortable 3-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Real Madrid, on the other hand, finished in second place in the league table last season and have been fairly impressive in recent weeks. Los Blancos thrashed WSG Tirol by a 4-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this week.
Real Madrid vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Real Madrid have an excellent recent record against Osasuna and have won 30 out of the last 45 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuna's five victories.
- Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last 20 matches against Osasuna in La Liga, with their previous such defeat coming by a 1-0 margin away from home in January 2011.
- After a run of only one point in 13 matches away from home against Real Madrid in La Liga, Osasuna have played out draws in two of their last four such games in the competition.
- Real Madrid are unbeaten in their opening game of the La Liga season in their last 16 league campaigns, with their previous such defeat coming by a 2-1 margin at the hands of Deportivo de la Coruna in 2008.
Real Madrid vs Osasuna Prediction
Real Madrid were outplayed by Barcelona over the course of their league campaign last season and have a point to prove going into this game. Xabi Alonso is set to make his managerial debut in La Liga and will look to get off to a winning start on Tuesday.
Osasuna have a good squad at their disposal and have troubled on a few occasions in the recent past. Real Madrid are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 Osasuna
Real Madrid vs Osasuna Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes