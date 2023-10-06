Real Madrid vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th October 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Osasuna lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important clash at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Real Madrid vs Osasuna Preview

Osasuna are currently in 10th place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly inconsistent so far this season. The Pamplona-based outfit eased past Deportivo Alaves by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. Los Blancos edged Napoli by a 3-2 margin in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Real Madrid vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have a good recent record against Osasuna and have won 27 out of the last 41 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuna's five victories.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last 16 matches against Osasuna in La Liga, with their previous such defeat against the away side coming by a 1-0 margin in 2011.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last 15 matches at home against Osasuna in La Liga, with their previous such defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu coming by a 3-0 margin in 2004.

Osasuna have lost their last four matches away from home against teams from Madrid in La Liga - their worst run in the competition since a run of eight such defeats that ended in 2017.

Real Madrid have won seven of their eight matches in La Liga this season and have kept a clean sheet in four of these games.

Real Madrid vs Osasuna Prediction

Real Madrid have been in impressive form this season and will look to cement their place at the top of the league table. Jude Bellingham has been sensational for Los Blancos so far and will look to add to his heroic feats this weekend.

Osasuna are yet to hit their stride in La Liga and will need to be at their best against a formidable opponent. Real Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 Osasuna

Real Madrid vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jude Bellingham to score - Yes