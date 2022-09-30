Real Madrid vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | October 2, 2022

Real Madrid will entertain Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga action on Sunday (October 2) as they resume their league campaign following the international break.

The hosts have got their title defence off to a brilliant start and have a 100% record after six games. They have continued their rich form in the UEFA Champions League too, winning both games.

Los Blancos produced a solid display in the Madrid derby against Atletico Madrid before the international break. First-half goals from Rodrygo and Federico Valverde helped them to a 2-1 win.

Osasuna, meanwhile, have also got their season off to a decent start and are in fifth place in the standings. They fell to a 2-0 home defeat to Getafe last time around and will look to improve on that here.

Real Madrid vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 85th meeting between the two teams across competitions. As expected, Madrid have dominated proceedings against the Pamplona-based visitors, leading 53-13 in wins, while 18 games have ended in draws.

Los Blancos are unbeaten against the visitors since 2011 and last suffered a home defeat against them in 2004.

Madrid have won 12 of their last 13 games against Osasuna at home, except last season's La Liga game, which ended goalless.

Madrid have a 100% record in La Liga this season. They have scored at least two goals in all six games.

Madrid have seen over 2.5 goals in their six La Liga games this season but have seen under 2.5 goals in their last three home matches against Osasuna across competitions.

Real Madrid vs Osasuna Prediction

The hosts have been in splendid form this season, winning nine games across competitions. They have a few injury concerns for this one. Luka Modric is out with a muscle injury, while Lucas Vasquez is also sidelined with an injury. Star striker Karim Benzema is back in training and might start from the bench.

Los Rojillos, meanwhile, have four wins in six games this term and might prove to be a tricky opponent for Madrid. Nonetheless, Madrid have enough squad depth to overcome Osasuna as they seek to extend their perfect start to the season.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 Osasuna

Real Madrid vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Madrid

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Vinícius Junior to score at any time - Yes

