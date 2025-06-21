Real Madrid vs Pachuca Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd June 2025

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is expected to feature some exciting action as Real Madrid square off against Mexican side Pachuca on Sunday in a Group H contest. Xabi Alonso's baptism as the manager of Los Blancos did not exactly go to plan, with the Spanish giants being held to a 1-1 draw by Al-Hilal in their group-stage opener.

Meanwhile, Pachuca lost their first game of the tournament 2-1 to RB Salzburg.

As such, Sunday's contest against Pachuca, which will be held at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, is a crucial fixture for both sides as they look to assert themselves in the newly expanded tournament.

Real Madrid are chasing an unprecedented sixth Club World Cup crown. New signings Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen turned out in their new club's kits for the first time against Al-Hilal.

Trending

Los Blancos are likely to be without star forward Kylian Mbappe once again, with the Frenchman getting hospitalized due to illness as recently as last Thursday.

Pachuca, meanwhile, will be eliminated from the tournament should they suffer a defeat against the Spanish giants on Sunday. Although they lost their opening game of the group stage, Real Madrid ought not to treat the Mexican unit as pushovers.

Pachuca are the winners of the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup. They have also made it to four previous Club World Cups and lost the 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup to their Sunday opponents Real Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Pachuca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid and Pachuca have clashed once in the past. It was in the final of the 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup and the Spanish giants won the game 3-0.

Real Madrid scored at least two goals in six successive matches until their 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal on Wednesday.

Pachuca beat Columbus Crew in the CONCACAF Champions Cup final to secure their spot at the Club World Cup. It was their sixth continental title.

Real Madrid have won five FIFA Club World Cups, two more than any other side. They are followed by arch-rivals Barcelona with three titles.

Real Madrid vs Pachuca Prediction

Despite their lackluster performance against Al-Hilal in their group-stage opener, Real Madrid are expected to bounce back and rise to the demands of the occasion on Sunday. Pachuca won't make life easy for Los Blancos, but they have enough quality to earn three very crucial points against the Mexican side.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 Pachuca

Real Madrid vs Pachuca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shambhu Ajith Shambhu is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on previews, listicles and news articles. An ardent Manchester United supporter since before his teenage years, he started following the Red Devils by age 10 watching MUTV on television. Shambhu is also a highly-revered rapper and a playback singer on Spotify, having a whopping 1 million monthly listeners.



For his articles, Shambhu believes in triple-checking every piece of information, relying on trusted websites like Transfermarkt and Opta, and staying away from speculative publications. He believes that his law degree helped him to be more articulate and meticulous with his content and one of his core strengths is seamlessly involving emotion in his write-ups owing to the love for the sport. For Sportskeeda, has done exclusive interviews with Spanish legends Gaizka Mendieta and Fernando Morientes so far, and his articles boast of a huge readership of close to 50 million.



Shambhu's favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and the Argentine attaining glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment. He believes only Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland could replicate Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's rivalry in the years to come. His favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson due to the Scot's unmatched longevity at the top. Know More