Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th May 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Rayo Vallecano take on Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important encounter at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday.

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Preview

Rayo Vallecano are currently in 11th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best in recent weeks. The away side slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Espanyol over the weekend and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. Los Blancos suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against Valencia in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have an impressive recent record against Rayo Vallecano and have won 21 out of the last 26 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Rayo Vallecano's three victories.

Real Madrid have won each of their last 10 matches at home against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga and have scored a total of 40 goals in these games.

Rayo Vallecano have won two out of their last four matches against Real Madrid in La Liga - as many victories as they had managed in the 26 such games preceding this run.

Rayo Vallecano could pick up points in away games against Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid in a single La Liga campaign for only the second time in their history.

Real Madrid have suffered eight La Liga defeats this season - their highest tally at this stage of the season since the 2018-19 campaign.

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Real Madrid have largely failed to meet expectations this season and could potentially face a period of transition in the coming months. Los Blancos have an impressive squad at their disposal and will need to prove their mettle in this fixture.

Rayo Vallecano can pack a punch on their day but are in the midst of a slump at the moment. Real Madrid are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Karim Benzema to score - Yes

