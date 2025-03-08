Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th March 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Rayo Vallecano take on Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Preview

Real Madrid are currently in third place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. Los Blancos edged Atletico Madrid to a narrow 2-1 victory in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Rayo Vallecano, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Sevilla last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have an excellent recent record against Rayo Vallecano and have won 22 out of the last 30 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Rayo Vallecano's paltry three victories.

After a run of 17 consecutive defeats against Real Madrid in La Liga, Rayo Vallecano have managed to remain unbeaten in five of their last eight such games in the competition.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last 14 matches at home against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga but were held to a 0-0 stalemate in their previous such game in November 2023.

Real Madrid have secured a total of 31 victories against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga - the highest number of defeats suffered by Rayo Vallecano against a single opponent in the history of the competition.

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Real Madrid have excellent players in their ranks but have flattered to deceive on the domestic front so far this season. The likes of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior can be lethal on their day and will look to make an impact this weekend.

Rayo Vallecano have punched above their weight this season but will be up against a formidable opponent on Sunday. Real Madrid are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

