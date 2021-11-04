Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Real Madrid will be back in La Liga action on the weekend following a 2-1 win against Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. They host sixth-placed Rayo Vallecano at Santiago Bernabéu on Saturday.

Los Blancos are unbeaten since their shock loss to Espanyol last month and have recorded four wins in five games across all competitions. They are a point behind leaders Real Sociedad, who have played an extra game.

Rayo Vallecano overcame Barcelona last Wednesday but were held to a goalless draw by Celta Vigo on Sunday.

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head

There have been 38 meetings between the two sides across all competitions. Most of the games in the fixture have produced conclusive results, with the two sides playing just three stalemates so far.

The hosts have been the dominant side in the fixture with 29 wins while Vallecano have just six wins to their name. Madrid have 19 wins in their last 20 encounters against Los Franjirrojos.

In their last meeting, Rayo Vallecano brought an end to Real Madrid's 19-game winning streak with a 1-0 win at Estadio de Vallecas in the 2018-19 campaign.

Real Madrid form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Rayo Vallecano form guide (La Liga): D-W-L-W-L

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Team News

Real Madrid

Federico Valverde (knee), Rodrygo (hamstring) and Mariano Diaz (nose fracture) have been ruled out of this fixture. Dani Ceballos has trained and is looking closer to making a return to the pitch but the game comes too soon for the midfielder.

Gareth Bale has also trained ahead of the game but it is unlikely the Welshman will get any minutes here.

Injured: Federico Valverde, Rodrygo, Mariano Diaz, Gareth Bale

Doubtful: Dani Ceballos

Suspended: None

Rayo Vallecano

Martín Merquelanz is the only injury concern for the visiting side here, as the on-loan attacker has been ruled out with a knee injury since September.

Injured: Martin Merquelanz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois; Daniel Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy; Toni Kroos, Eduardo Camavinga, Casemiro; Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stole Dimitrievski; Ivan Balliu, Esteban Saveljich, Alejandro Catena Marugan, Fran Garcia; Oscar Valentin, Santi Comesana; Isi Palazón, Oscar Trejo, Alvaro Garcia; Radamel Falcao

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

The hosts have lost just one game at home across all competitions this term and have been in great form recently. While Vallecano have scored 18 goals, we don't expect them to upset their Community of Madrid rivals here. A narrow win for Los Vikingos is our prediction for this league clash.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 Rayo Vallecano.

Edited by Shardul Sant