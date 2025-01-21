Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd January 2025

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this week as RB Salzburg take on Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important encounter at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg Preview

RB Salzburg are currently in 32nd place in the UEFA Champions League standings and have struggled so far this season. The Austrian outfit suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Midtjylland last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are in 20th place in the Champions League table at the moment and are yet to come into their own in the competition. Los Blancos eased past Las Palmas by a comprehensive 4-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this week.

Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have never played an official match against RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League and will need to adapt to a new opponent this week.

Real Madrid are set to face an opponent from Austria in the UEFA Champions League for the first time since the 1998-99 season - their previous such game ended in a 5-1 victory against Sturm Graz.

Real Madrid's previous game against a first-time opponent in the UEFA Champions League took place against Lille last year and ended in a 1-0 defeat - they have suffered consecutive such defeats in the competition since 2006.

Real Madrid have found the back of the net in each of their last 32 matches at home in the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg Prediction

Real Madrid have an excellent squad at their disposal and will need to work hard to move up the league table. With Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior in their ranks, Los Blancos can be virtually unstoppable on their day.

RB Salzburg will be up against a powerful side on Wednesday and will need to play out of their skins to keep them at bay. Real Madrid are in good form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 RB Salzburg

Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

