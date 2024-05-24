Real Madrid vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th May 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Real Betis take on Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Real Madrid vs Real Betis Preview

Real Betis are currently in seventh place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best over the past year. The Andalusian outfit slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Real Sociedad last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, have won the league title this season and have been in exceptional form in recent months. Los Blancos were held to a 4-4 draw by Villarreal in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Real Madrid vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have an excellent recent record against Real Betis and have won 25 out of the last 46 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Betis' seven victories.

Real Madrid are winless in their last seven matches against Real Betis in La Liga, with their previous such defeat coming by a 2-1 margin in March 2020.

Real Madrid have won only one of their last six matches at home against Real Betis in La Liga, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 2-1 margin in September 2022.

Real Madrid have played out a total of six goalless draws against Real Betis in La Liga since the turn of the century - more such results than they have played out against any other team in the competition during this period.

Real Madrid vs Real Betis Prediction

Real Madrid have an exceptional squad at their disposal and have thrived under Carlo Ancelotti this season. Arda Guler has been particularly impressive this month and will look to prove his mettle yet again this weekend.

Real Betis have troubled Los Blancos in the past and can pack a punch on their day. Real Madrid are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 Real Betis

Real Madrid vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jude Bellingham to score - Yes