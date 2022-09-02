Real Madrid vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd September 2022

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches as Real Betis lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in a crucial encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Real Madrid vs Real Betis Preview

Real Madrid are currently at the top of the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. Los Blancos picked up a crucial 3-1 victory against Espanyol in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Real Betis are in second place in the league table at the moment and have punched above their weight this year. The Andalusian outfit edged Osasuna to a 1-0 victory last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Real Madrid vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have a good record against Real Betis and have won 24 out of the 43 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Betis' seven victories.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last four matches against Real Betis in La Liga and have kept clean sheets in three of these matches.

Real Madrid have failed to win their last five matches against Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu and could equal their worst winless run against a single opponent in the history of the competition.

Real Betis have kept clean sheets in each of their last five league games against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu - the first team to do so in La Liga history.

Real Madrid have won their first three games of their La Liga campaign and have won the league title on five of the last seven occasions in which they have won their first four league games of the season.

Real Betis are unbeaten in their last six matches in La Liga and have kept five clean sheets during this period.

Real Madrid vs Real Betis Prediction

Real Madrid have not been at their best this season but have managed to maintain a streak of flawless results so far. Karim Benzema has made a difference yet again for the team and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Real Betis have grown in stature under Manuel Pellegrini and will look to pull off an upset in this fixture. The Andalusians have a stunning recent record at the Bernabeu and could potentially achieve a positive result in this match.

Prediction: Real Madrid 1-1 Real Betis

Real Madrid vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Real Betis to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Karim Benzema to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi