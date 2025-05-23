Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th May 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Real Sociedad lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.
Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Preview
Real Sociedad are currently in 11th place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. La Real edged Girona to a narrow 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
Real Madrid, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The home side eased past Sevilla by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Real Madrid have a good recent record against Real Sociedad and have won 30 out of the last 49 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Sociedad's nine victories.
- Real Madrid have won each of their last two matches in La Liga, with their previous defeat in the competition coming by a 4-3 margin at the hands of Barcelona this month.
- Real Madrid have conceded at least one goal in four of their last five matches in all competitions, with their only clean sheet during this period coming in their previous La Liga game against Sevilla.
- Real Sociedad are winless in their last six matches in all competitions, with their previous victory coming by a 3-1 margin against Las Palmas in a La Liga encounter last month.
Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Prediction
Real Madrid have an excellent squad at their disposal and will look to conclude their La Liga campaign on a strong note. Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.
Real Sociedad have been in poor form this year and have their work cut out for them ahead of this fixture. Real Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 Real Sociedad
Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes