Real Madrid host Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Sunday, looking to build on their latest victory.

Los Blancos picked up another derby win on Thursday, beating Atletico Madrid 3-1 to roar into the semi-finals of the Copa Del Rey.

Rodrygo canceled out former Galacticos star Alvaro Morata's early opener for the visitors in the 79th minute and forced extra time, where Karim Benzema and Vinicus Junior scored to put the contest beyond Atletico.

It was the third consecutive win for Carlo Ancelotti's team since losing 3-1 to Barcelona in the Spanish Supercup final a few days ago.

Real Madrid will now look to channel this momentum into their La Liga campaign and keep the heat on leaders Barcelona, who are three points ahead of them in first.

Real Sociedad are just three points behind the Spanish champions in third and can draw level with them with a victory, but they have played a game more.

La Real also saw their nine-game winning run in all competitions end following a narrow 1-0 loss to Barcelona in the cup on Wednesday, and also the first time in 11 matches that the Basque Country outfit failed to score.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Of the last 42 matches between the sides, Real Madrid won 26 times over Real Sociedad, losing on just eight occasions.

Real Sociedad last beat Real Madrid in February 2020 in the Copa Del Rey, securing a 4-3 victory at the Bernabeu, while their last La Liga win over the side came in May 2019.

Real Madrid are five games unbeaten to Real Sociedad since then, winning their most recent two encounters too.

Real Madrid have lost only one of their last 36 La Liga home games, losing 4-0 at the Bernabeu against Barcelona in March 2022.

Real Sociedad have won their last five league games and have not won six in a row since November 2020.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Sociedad have done pretty well in recent weeks, with the Barcelona defeat being an exception. They could give Real Madrid a tough run for their money. However, the Whites are no slouch either and have enough in the tank to prevail, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 Real Sociedad

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Real Madrid

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Poll : 0 votes