Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips - 5 March 2022

Real Madrid host Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Saturday, looking to take another step towards the title.

Los Blancos are unbeaten in six league games right now, keeping a clean sheet in each of their four too, and sit six points clear of second-placed Sevilla.

With the decisive Champions League clash against PSG coming up on Wednesday, Carlo Ancelotti's side will want to prepare for the game on a resounding note.

Real Sociedad ended their three-game winless run in all competitions with back-to-back league victories over Osasuna and Mallorca, while keeping a clean sheet in both.

They're now in sixth place with 44 points, just one off the Champions League places, and are aiming for their first appearance in the competition since the 2013-14 season.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Head-To-Head and Key Stats

Real Madrid have won 25 of their last 41 matches with Sociedad, losing only eight times in the process.

After seven consecutive wins over Real Sociedad in La Liga between 2015 and 2018, Los Blancos have won just three of their last seven meeting with the Basque Country outfit in the top-flight.

Real Sociedad have taken points in two of their last three visits to the Santiago Bernabeu under Imanol Alguacil, after losing the previous nine.

The Merengues are looking for their fifth consecutive league clean sheet for the first time since June 2020 when Zinedine Zidane was the manager.

La Real are looking for their third consecutive top-flight win without conceding for the first time since a run of three between August and September 2021.

Los Blancos are unbeaten in their last four clashes with Sociedad since the famous 4-3 defeat in Copa del Rey quarterfinals in the 2019-20 season.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Madrid are edging closer to the title and will be cautious of dropping points at this stage of the competition, especially since the margin for error is small.

Real Sociedad Fútbol @RealSociedad Próximo reto

Real Madrid

🏟 Santiago Bernabéu

🗓 Sábado

21:00

AURRERA REALA!!! Próximo retoReal Madrid🏟 Santiago Bernabéu🗓 Sábado21:00AURRERA REALA!!! 🔜 Próximo reto🆚 Real Madrid🏟 Santiago Bernabéu🗓 Sábado⏰ 21:00🆙 AURRERA REALA!!! https://t.co/xqkG8gNLaZ

Sociedad has caused them a lot of issues recently, even at the Bernabeu. However, Ancelotti's troops look well placed to seal all three points, despite another tough encounter against the Basque Country side.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 Real Sociedad

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Real Madrid

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: over 2.5 (Their last five games have averaged 2.8 goals per game)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

